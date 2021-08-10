Fire destroys the Albany Event Center, a Pueblo landmark for 134 years

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Although the Albany Building is left in tatters after a fire destroyed the building Monday afternoon, the Pueblo landmark leaves behind 134 years of history.

The building was built in 1887 and became Central Christian Church. The building was known for its gothic-style architecture.

Photo of Central Christian Church

Over the last century, thousands of people have walked up the steps and through the double oak doors with iron hinges.

After belonging to Central Christian Church, it was home to the Rivera's Funeral Home in the 1980s and 1990s.

Photo of Rivera's Funeral Home

Rita Rivera, the niece of former owner Amos Rivera, said, "When we were kids, we used to sleep here and all our family members that have passed away, we had their services here. So, it has a great meaning to our family."

The Riveras owned the funeral home for many years before they relocated their funeral home to Taos, New Mexico. While it was in Pueblo, it was an extremely recognizable building.

The hope for the former owners is that the building can be rebuilt into something beautiful once again.

"Maybe they can rebuild it into something beautiful again, and I am sure that everyone is going to remember all the beautiful things that happened here," Rivera said.

The Pueblo Fire Department has called the Albany Building "a total loss," meaning the structural integrity of the building has been destroyed.