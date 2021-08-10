Doherty graduate Haleigh Washington wowed by gold medal

News

Haleigh Washington put on her gold medal for her interview with KRDO, smiling as she admired it.

"It just looks so good. I never really thought Gold was my color, but this is a really good color.”

Indeed it is.

It's been quite a journey for Washington, who's found success everywhere she's gone. She was a two-time player of the year with Doherty, and a state champion. Then she went to Penn State, where she won a national championship, and became one of the program's best volleyball players.

But there's something different about an Olympic gold medal. Her face beaming brighter then the medal ever could, she studies the inscription on the back of the medal: Tokyo 2020.

“First of all, it’s stunning," she says. "There are some bite marks on mine because all night I was taking pictures biting on the medal. So she’s got a little bit of character, and a little personality now. I can’t believe it’s real.”

Washington played a crucial role in Team USA's win, which was the first Olympic gold medal earned by the women's indoor volleyball team. Her hope is that her performance will inspire girls and women to follow their dreams.

"Over half the medals won by the US team were one by women. That is amazing! Women can do so much. We can mother. We can birth children. We can win gold medals."

When she returns to Colorado Springs, she will bring back her gold medal to Olympic City.

"It feels good to go home to a place where there was so much support, and so much love," Washington says. "It’s amazing! I’m stoked to come home and live in that moment."

Washington says she plans to play in the 2024 games.