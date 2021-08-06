Disasater declarations approved by Gov. Polis for Glenwood Canyon mudslides

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two disaster declarations have been approved in response to the devastating Glenwood Canyon mudslides along I-70.

Monday, Governor Jared Polis announced he was preparing to issue the state disaster declaration and was going to request a federal declaration.

Friday, Polis announced both declarations were approved.

The first Executive Order authorizes the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control, debris management, and unarmed law enforcement support.

The declaration activates the State's Emergency Operations Plan and directs State agencies to coordinate their response. Additional funding will also be provided for the damage and repairs needed in areas affected by burn scar flooding and slides.

There will be a temporary suspension on certain procurement statutes and hours of service regulations for specific commercial drivers to enable the State to gather goods and services that are necessary to mitigate the effects of the disaster emergency.

The second Executive Order will enable the State to seek federal funds to assist with recovery.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, clean up and repaving the road could cost as much as $70 million.

The State Emergency Operations Center has formally begun with a team in place, and CDOT has formed an Incident Command team to manage roadway operations for the incident. According to officials, this model was successfully utilized in major incidents, like the 2013 floods.

According to the second Executive Order, CDOT closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon 12 times due to flash flood warnings between June 26 and July 28.

On July 29, between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell within an hour, causing even more intense debris to block the road. During that flash flood, 29 motorists were forced to take shelter at the Hanging Lake Tunnel complex overnight.

The I-70 corridor through Glenwood Canyon is critical to Colorado’s economy and necessary for Coloradans to swiftly move around the state. Glenwood Canyon plays a major part in the daily lives of communities across the western slope as well as in moving our supply chain across the state, supporting our outdoor recreation industry, and so much more. This disaster declaration will help to deploy more resources to clear the canyon and ensure Colorado prepares for future disasters that may impact this critical juncture on I-70 Gov. Jared Polis

Polis and officials are assessing the damage and preparing to request a federal disaster declaration from President Joe Biden under the Stafford Act and through the Federal Highway Administration. If approved, that would provide Colorado with federal funding.