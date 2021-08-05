Children’s Hospital Colorado holding virtual vaccine town hall Thursday

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Children's Hospital Colorado is holding a virtual community discussion on the COVID-19 vaccines Thursday on Zoom at 6 p.m.

Children’s Hospital Colorado experts will talk about the status of the pandemic, and answer common questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, and what parents should know about as they consider giving the vaccine to children.

There will be an open Q&A session at the end of presentations where parents can ask experts questions.

Children’s Hospital Colorado says the experts will include:

Brandi Freeman, MD; General Pediatrics; Associate Vice Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Lalit Bajaj, MD, MPH; Pediatric Emergency Medicine; Chief Quality and Outcomes Officer

Gregory Allen, Co-Lead, Children's Colorado African American Family Advisory Council

Heidi Baskfield, Vice President, Population Health and Advocacy – Moderator

Register for the virtual town hall here.