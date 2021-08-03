On the Lookout: man steals from Colorado Springs church; suspect rides off on motorcycle

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man with easily identifiable markings is thought to have stolen from a Colorado Springs church. Colorado Springs Police believe the suspect may be living in the Village 7 area.

The suspect wears square, black-rimmed prescription glasses, and has a tattoo on his right calf. He has a thin to medium build.





He also has light-colored hair, with a receding hairline.

CSPD says the amount stolen from the church is at least $2,000.

CSPD also needs help to identify a motorcycle thief. On July 3rd, he went inside an open garage in the 6600 block of Greylock Drive -- just southwest of the Woodmen and Powers interchange -- and took a motorcycle inside.





The suspect is between the ages of 20 and 30, with light-colored hair, and a faux hawk hair cut. He has a tattoo above his left ear.

If you recognize either of these suspects, call Colorado Springs Police at (719)-444-7000. To report anonymously, call the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719)-634-7867 or click here.