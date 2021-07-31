Flash Flood Warning in Colorado Springs

News

Flash Flood Warning in effect for the Colorado Springs vicinity till 7:30pm as heavy rain continues to drop between 1-3" of rain per hour. HWY 24 & Circle has already seen an estimated 2"+ of rainfall. Low lying or poor drainage areas will likely become flooded near the heaviest downpours. Also keep an eye on creeks and streams, and local burn scars as flash flooding is possible tonight.

Currently, there are 8 Flash Flood Warnings in effect across the central/southern Colorado mountains. If you happen to be in one of those areas, be aware of the potential for mudslides and rapidly changing water levels.

Expect these rain showers to gradually weaken through the overnight hours, although scattered showers are still likely through tomorrow morning.

Stay tuned for updates.

