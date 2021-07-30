U.S. Air Force Academy reopening to the public

News

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After nearly 17 months of closure due to COVID-19, the Academy is reopening to the public on Monday, August 2.

During the closure, staff focused on preparing, training, and commissioning new officers into the U.S. Air and Space Forces.

“We’re excited to welcome the community back to the United States Air Force Academy,” said Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, Superintendent. “I’m proud of our USAFA team for their incredible work to ensure a safe, successful environment for our cadets, faculty, and families. Cadets have been back since last fall, and we’ve learned to work in an environment focused on reducing COVID risks.”

Academy gates open to visitors Monday. The public will be able to visit daily from 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Visitors will be required to have a state-issued ID, Defense Department ID, or passport, and random vehicle inspections may also be required.

All visitors have to wear masks while at the Academy, regardless of vaccination status.

The Air Force Academy Visitors Center will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The public is welcome to use the Arnold Hall food court, hiking and biking trails, the stables, and the golf course.

The Falcon Athletics ticket office resumes regular hours of operation weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Academy Athletics opens to the public with the first intercollegiate event of the year August 14 at 6 p.m. as the Falcons host Colorado in women's soccer.

Air Force football hosts two practices open to the public on August 14 and 21 at 9:30 a.m. in Falcon Stadium. The Falcons open the season against Lafayette on September 4 at noon in Falcon Stadium.

For more information, click here.