Coroner identifies victim found dead in Pueblo backyard

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was found dead Tuesday among a pile of trash in a backyard near E. City Center Drive.

According to the Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 46-year-old Darren Michael Castillo.

Concerned neighbors called authorities after noticing a strong stench coming from a house. Neighbors described the smell as a combination of trash and a decomposing body.

Police said Tuesday that Castillo appeared to have been dead for several days on the side of the house.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Cardona at (719)-320-6006 or JCardona@pueblo.us. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stopper at (719)-542-7867 or click here.