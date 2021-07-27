On the Lookout: Car thief

News

The car might have been returned to its rightful owner, but the man who stole the vehicle, has yet to be identified.

July 21st, a 4-door, green 1995 Acura Integra was stolen from the Dublin and Union area of Colorado Springs.

The car was found, but unfortunately, the thief was not.

Thankfully, the criminal was caught in the act on the homeowner's surveillance camera.

He appears to be heavier-set, and was wearing unique clothing to include bright red sneakers, and camel-colored camouflage shorts. The man also wears glasses.

If you recognize the suspect, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.