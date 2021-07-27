Group affiliated with “Colorado Ped Patrol” leads to 4 arrests in New Jersey

News

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (KRDO) -- A citizens vigilante group from Colorado played a part in the Atlantic City Police Department in arresting four child predators, including an officer.

Per our ABC affiliate in Philadelphia, police say four men were caught after a group affiliate with "Colorado Ped Patrol" posed as underage children on social media sites.

Out of the four men was 54-year-old Corporal Clifford Horn of Central Bucks Regional Police. According to the group, Horn had arranged to meet with a 14-year-old boy through the Grindr app. Unknown to him, he was speaking to the "Colorado Ped Patrol."

At the time of the meeting, the group caught Horn on camera.

"I know he was something because he wouldn't answer, he didn't want to incriminate himself. He didn't want to talk," Fellows said.

After a preliminary investigation, Horn and three other men were arrested by authorities in New Jersey.

The three other men facing charges are Jose Machuca, 51, of Hyattsville, MD, Sambatrimiaina Raminoson, 26, of Atlantic City, and Eugene Pulley, 49, of Philadelphia, PA.

In June, Woodland Park Police arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes after "Colorado Ped Patrol" conducted a sting.