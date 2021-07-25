Family of Colorado Springs Olympian burglarized hours before gold medal win

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- 18-year-old Anastasija Zolotic became the first American woman to win a gold medal in taekwondo at the Olympics. But hours before, when her parents were headed to a Team USA watch party in Orlando, the family noticed their four-wheelers were stolen from their Colorado Springs Home.

Zolotic and her family moved to Colorado Springs in 2019 to achieve Olympic glory. Her parents, Dragana and Brian had planned to go to Tokyo to watch her compete in the games, but when fans were banned, they decided to pack their bags and to go to a watch party in Orlando with other Team USA parents.

"We were pulling out our suitcases and stuff and we realized that our trailer with two four-wheelers was gone. That night somebody stole it in front of our house," Dragana Zolotic said.

The couple didn't know what to do. They couldn't decide if they needed to cancel their plans and figure out where their four-wheelers went. But, they thought Anastasija had a good chance at winning the gold and didn't want to miss the opportunity.

"We either continue and go with it or stay home and stress my daughter out with why are we home and why didn't we go to the watch party?"

They decided to go. The parents watched their daughter become the first taekwondo gold medalist in US history. But Dragana says the person who stole their four-wheelers on the northeast side of Colorado Springs has ruined some of their Olympic experience.

"It has you know, you keep thinking of it. It's a very unpleasant feeling," she said.

Still, though nobody can take away what their daughter did in the games.

"Oh my god, last night was so exciting. Emotional, I mean nervous. I just cannot explain the emotions."