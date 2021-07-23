Suspects escape after punching UPS driver and stealing packages

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery involving a UPS driver Friday afternoon near the area of Nevada Lane and Adventure Way in Falcon.

The sheriff's office says the driver called in around 1:30 p.m. on Friday to report that two men with a knife had punched him in the stomach and stolen some of the packages in the UPS truck. The victim told deputies they did not get a good description of the suspects, but the victim did notice they were driving a red vehicle.

Due to the rural nature of the area, deputies have not been able to find any surveillance footage that may have caught the crime. Lt. Deborah Mynatt says UPS is working to determine the value of the stolen packages.

The driver was not medically transported to a local hospital, though their condition wasn't released.