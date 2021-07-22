Moose seen in Colorado Springs rescued by CPW, Fort Carson soldiers

News

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Through a combined effort from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Fort Carson Conservation Law Enforcement officers, a bull moose is safe and back in the mountains.

The moose was originally spotted on a golf course at the Country Club of Colorado near Cheyenne Mountain Monday.

CPW said having a moose around golfers and neighbors walking along the golf course wasn't safe, so they decided to catch and move it.

Wildlife officers tracked the animal for the last four days before it was spotted on Fort Carson. CPW officers joined forces with the Army and tracked the moose for five hours before managing to tranquilize it.

After being tranquilized, the moose passed out in a creek. CPW and Army officers worked fast to prevent the animal from drowning. They rolled the moose onto tarps and moved the moose out of the creek to a front-end loader provided by Fort Carson Range Control.

A team of a dozen @COParksWildlife tracked the moose for hours Tuesday but couldn't catch it. On Thursday, it crossed the highway and was spotted on Fort Carson. CPW teamed with Fort Carson Conservation Law Enforcement officers to track it five hours and tranquilize it. (3/6) pic.twitter.com/rYmJ1FDGPL — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 22, 2021

The moose was carried by the machine up a steep embankment then put into a CPW trailer.

According to CPW, the bull moose is between one and two years old and weighs roughly 750 lbs. The animal was revived and given a shower to cool off and lower its stress levels.

The Army loader hauled the moose up a steep embankment to a waiting CPW trailer where it was assessed, revived from the tranquilizer and given a shower to cool off and lower its stress levels. Then it was taken to the mountains and released in more appropriate habitat. (5/6) pic.twitter.com/E8n21TRbb7 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 22, 2021

The moose was eventually taken to the mountains and released safely.