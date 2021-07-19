Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 12:16 PM

Moose spotted on golf course in Colorado Springs

Kathy Symonds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If a birdie is when you shoot one under par, what do you call a moose on the golf course? It's just a Monday in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife shared a video of a moose roaming the course at the Country Club of Colorado near Cheyenne Mountain, but the video came with a warning to not approach it.

"Moose are large and powerful," CPW wrote in the accompanying tweet. "Do not approach! It's especially important to keep dogs away."

The video was filmed near Highway 115 in south Colorado Springs, and it was shared with CPW by Kathy Symonds.

Colorado Springs / Local News / News

Andrew McMillan

Andrew is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. Learn more about Andrew here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content