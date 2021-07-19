Moose spotted on golf course in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If a birdie is when you shoot one under par, what do you call a moose on the golf course? It's just a Monday in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife shared a video of a moose roaming the course at the Country Club of Colorado near Cheyenne Mountain, but the video came with a warning to not approach it.

ATTN! @COParksWildlife asks people in #ColoradoSprings to avoid the Country Club of Colorado area along Highway 115. A bull moose is roaming the golf course. Moose are large & powerful. Do not approach! It's especially important to keep dogs away! Video courtesy Kathy Symonds pic.twitter.com/NHaNRgNM09 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 19, 2021

"Moose are large and powerful," CPW wrote in the accompanying tweet. "Do not approach! It's especially important to keep dogs away."

The video was filmed near Highway 115 in south Colorado Springs, and it was shared with CPW by Kathy Symonds.