Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:19 PM

Garden of the Gods Road set to completely reopen Wednesday

CSU

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities announced all lanes on Garden of the Gods Road will reopen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday night, two westbound lanes are open as crews continue working on eastbound lanes.

Garden of the Gods Rd. initially shut down on July 13 after a water main break.

Just before 4 p.m., CSU said crews had just laid asphalt that will cure overnight. CSU asks drivers to be careful in the area and mindful as crews continue to work.

Colorado Springs / Local News / Traffic / Video / VOSOTs
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content