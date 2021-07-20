Garden of the Gods Road set to completely reopen Wednesday

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities announced all lanes on Garden of the Gods Road will reopen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday night, two westbound lanes are open as crews continue working on eastbound lanes.

Garden of the Gods Rd. initially shut down on July 13 after a water main break.

Good news! Garden of the Gods Rd. will be fully reopened by 6:00am tomorrow. 🎉 Freshly laid asphalt will cure overnight. Thanks for your understanding while crews and contractors worked around the clock to make these repairs. 👏 pic.twitter.com/y8wqaYxA7H — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) July 20, 2021

Just before 4 p.m., CSU said crews had just laid asphalt that will cure overnight. CSU asks drivers to be careful in the area and mindful as crews continue to work.