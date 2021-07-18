Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of a deputy

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo County Sherriff's Office announced Sunday the loss of one of their own.

Patrol Deputy Jerry Bastian died Saturday, according to the Sheriff's office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southern Colorado shared their sympathies on social media Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of one of our brothers in blue, Patrol Deputy Jerry Bastian," the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post. "Deputy Bastian passed away unexpectedly Saturday. We express our deepest sympathy to Deputy Bastian’s family, friends, and all those who worked with him at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies. Rest in peace Deputy Bastian."