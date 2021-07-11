Three people seriously injured after driver fell asleep in Otero County

News

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- A serious crash Sunday morning in Otero County has left three people in the hospital with serious injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, and Rocky Ford Emergency Medical Services responded to a single-car crash crash, west of the town of Swink, on State Highway 50 near milepost 373 Sunday morning.

CSP says Oscar Rascon, 47, of Denver, fell asleep at the wheel and crashed. Two other victims, Roberto Galindo, 55, and Ismael Hernandez, 64, were inside the car when the crash happened. All three occupants were transported to the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center. CSP says alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to be a factor.