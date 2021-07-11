Driver dies after hitting a tree in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police say a driver died Friday after their car left the road and struck a tree.

CSPD reports that at 11:20 P.M Friday, they received a call of a single-vehicle crash at Uintah Street and Palmer Park Blvd. Police say early information showed that the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. CSPD says the driver was the only person inside the car and that the driver may have experienced a medical issue that caused them to crash.

Medical personnel reportedly attempted life-saving measures for an extended period of time, but the driver ultimately died.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation, along with the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Westbound Palmer Park was closed while investigators worked the scene.

