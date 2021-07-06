Senator Hickenlooper in Colorado Springs to discuss cybersecurity

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, July 6th, U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will visit the National Cybersecurity Center in Colorado Springs to discuss how the U.S. can strengthen our defenses against cybersecurity attacks in light of recent cybersecurity breaches.

Hickenlooper helped start the center in 2016 and is currently working to pass a bipartisan infrastructure plan that includes $47 billion to make our infrastructure more resilient to cyberattacks and climate change.

Hickenlooper will also join Colorado Olympic athletes to tour the brand new U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. The event will include a sendoff for Colorado athletes competing in the Olympic Games later this month.

The National Cyber Security Center is a non-profit for cyber innovation and awareness. It was established in 2016, with the vision of U.S. Senator Hickenlooper, in coordination with several people from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and the community. The NCC serves both public and private organizations and individuals through training, education, and research.