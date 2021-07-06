Colorado Springs Police say they did not find the body of Jepsy Kallungi during search

News

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After days of searching, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Tuesday they had not found the body of missing woman Jepsy Kallungi.

On Friday, investigators with the Homicide Unit went to a rural area in Teller county to search for Kallungi's body.

Kalungi was initially reported missing in early April of 2019 after friends and family hadn't heard from her for days. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, her husband, Dane Kallungi, admitted to killing her.

He allegedly put her body in his trunk then drove to a remote area near Florissant, where he disposed of her remains. That area was where investigators spent the weekend searching for her body.

CSPD says the search concluded on Sunday, July 4. However, CSPD told KRDO they are continuing the investigation, continue to follow leads, and are actively working to find answers for Jepsy's loved ones.