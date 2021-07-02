CSPD Homicide Unit searching for Jepsy Kallungi’s body near Florissant

Top Stories

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police confirmed to KRDO that investigators with the Homicide Unit went to a rural area in Teller County Friday to search for Jepsy Kallungi's body.

Kallungi was reported missing years ago, and her husband, Dane Kallungi, is in custody facing a first-degree murder charge for her alleged killing. Police believe Jepsy was killed following a dispute with her husband, but Dane wasn't arrested until last month.

According to an affidavit obtained by KRDO, Dane Kallungi admitted to killing Jepsy and burying her body in an area near Florissant in March of 2019. Her body hadn't been recovered at the time of Dane's arrest.

The affidavit says police also tracked Kallungi's phone records to the Florissant area in the days following Jepsy's reported disappearance.

According to the affidavit, Dane called his ex-wife and admitted to killing Jepsy while detectives listened in on the call.

"She was in my trunk and then after work I drove to Florissant and found a spot and like I just stuffed her," Dane reportedly said in the phone call. "Yeah, I went to Florissant and no, I like said goodbye to her before I put her in there and tried to apologize a million times."

CSPD said more information will be made available when the search is complete, but the department added that "these types of searches typically span several days."

This is a breaking news story, we have a crew on the way to Florissant to get more information. Check back for updates.