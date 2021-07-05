Pueblo Mayor appoints commission tasked with evaluating police chief applicants

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A commission appointed by Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar to assist in the search for the city's new Chief of Police is set to meet for the first time on Friday.

According to Corporal Jimmie Quintana, the President of the Pueblo Police Union, the union as well as the public will have representation on the commission. The commission will interview the 15 Pueblo Police Chief candidates, and narrow the applicants down to finalists.

Last month, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar told 13 Investigates that 15 candidates had applied for the position. Four applicants come from within the Pueblo Police Department while others are from out of state. Applicants hailing from states like California, Arizona, Minnesota, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

13 Investigates filed a public records request for all fifteen applications to become the new Chief of Police in Pueblo, but the request was denied.

The city says releasing applications is prohibited by Colorado Open Records Law. Even Quintana is unaware of the complete list.

The Union President tells 13 Investigates he believes the mayor ought to release the full list of applicants, however, he is confident based on the mayor's criteria that a strong candidate will emerge. Last month, we learned current interim Chief of Police Steven Noeller applied for the permanent job.

Mayor Gradisar appointed Noeller to serve as interim chief back in April. However, before the then-deputy chief could step into the new role, 13 Investigates revealed that from 2018 to 2020 ten complaints were filed by Pueblo Police officers against Noeller.

According to a summary of an investigation into the allegations of discrimination and intimidation, Noeller had a temper and divisive leadership style. However, investigators concluded there is no evidence of federal civil rights violations.

In a statement to 13 Investigates, Noeller previously acknowledged he has made mistakes as a leader and owns those mistakes.

"I wish I could go back in time and do things differently, but I cannot," said Noeller in May. "Instead, I understand I am responsible for my actions, and I have an obligation to both the officers who work in our department and the citizens of Pueblo to continue to grow as a leader. While I work toward becoming the best leader I can, it is worth noting that I am in a position where our community and our organization expects me to hold officers accountable at time."

In a statement to 13 Investigates, Gradisar, who originally initiated the investigation, called the allegations against Noeller "baseless."

13 Investigates asked the Mayor if the public or media will have an opportunity to interview or ask finalists questions before the mayor makes a final decision. Gradisar says he is unsure if the finalists will be named publicly.