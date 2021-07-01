Woodland Park police chief retires after investigation finds gender bias, harassment in department

News

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) — "The state of the police department is dire" in Woodland Park, and now Police Chief Miles DeYoung has suddenly announced his retirement Thursday after an investigation into the department found numerous examples of gender bias, including harassment and intimidation.

13 Investigates learned of DeYoung's retirement Thursday after an investigation that began earlier this year. DeYoung was put on paid administrative leave on May 13.

DeYoung, who is in his mid-40s, is retiring just shy of six years after joining the Woodland Park Police Department. In a letter addressed to Woodland Park City Manager Michael Lawson on Thursday, DeYoung announced his retirement effective immediately.

The announcement comes after city officials met with DeYoung Thursday morning to discuss the findings of the investigation into his workplace conduct.

According to Lawson, the final executive report from the investigation "found numerous examples where city workplace conduct policies were violated by DeYoung." The report showed situations where WPPD employees were "subject to gender bias, harassment, and intimidation, particularly toward females."

"The report concluded the state of the police department is dire and can only be improved with DeYoung's termination," Lawson said in an email to 13 Investigates.

Previously, Woodland Park’s City Manager said the allegations against DeYoung were not criminal in nature. DeYoung previously declined to speak with 13 Investigates about why he was on leave, saying it was "a personnel matter."

"Our officers dedicate their lives to protecting our community every day. They deserve to do so without having to live in fear of their own command staff. We cannot and will not tolerate gender bias or discrimination or harassment of any kind within our police department or city as a whole," said City Manager Michael Lawson.

According to Lawson, the investigation into the conduct complaint was conducted by JEH Consulting.

"It has been my pleasure and honor to be able to serve the citizens of Woodland Park and the City for the past decade, and I thank everyone for the opportunity to serve," DeYoung said in his retirement letter. "While I do not make this announcement without some emotional heaviness, I have appreciated my time here, and wish you all the best."

Meanwhile, Woodland Park Police Commanders Andy Leibbrand and Ryan Holzwarth are on paid administrative for a criminal investigation being conducted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and Teller County Sheriff’s Office. CBI has not confirmed any details of what is being criminally investigated within the Woodland Park Police Department. Lawson confirmed that the investigation opened by TCSO is separate from the workplace conduct investigation.

DeYoung was appointed to be Woodland Park’s sixth police chief in August 2015 after Chief Robert Larson retired. He received national media attention at the center of press conferences surrounding the disappearance of Kelsey Berreth from Woodland Park in 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have a tip or lead you want our team to investigate, email us at 13Investigates@krdo.com.