Colorado College ends mandatory COVID-19 mask requirement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado College has officially dropped its mandatory mask requirement for students and faculty on campus, and while a majority of the population has been vaccinated from COVID-19, the few remaining holdouts are now "strongly encouraged" to wear masks.

In a couple of months, classrooms will look somewhat normal again. For the first time in what many described as a grueling year, students and professors at Colorado College will be in the classroom.

The latest move from Colorado College to ease coronavirus restrictions at their institution was announced last week and took effect on Monday. This fall, Colorado College along with other institutions across the state will require students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated before returning to campus. However, people can still request to be exempt from getting the vaccine for personal, medical, or religious reasons.

According to Colorado College, they estimate 84% of the campus population has been vaccinated, though only 60 percent of staff and students have submitted vaccination documentation. For unvaccinated individuals, it is recommended they wear a mask.

Colorado College says the CDC still strongly recommends masks for unvaccinated individuals "who are at the greatest risk of becoming infected." This is because very soon, the Delta variant is expected to become dominant in the U.S. and it is said to spread more quickly than previous variants. This variant also poses a risk for more vulnerable people to be infected and experience serious illness if they are not fully vaccinated.

All students, faculty and staff are required to provide proof of exemption or vaccination by August 1.