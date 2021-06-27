I-70 closes again from second mudslide

News

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Another mudslide on I-70 forced additional closures on the interstate in both directions.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the mudslide happened just east of Exit 119. Currently, the closure is from Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs to Exit 133 in Dotsero with another closure at Exit 87 in West Rifle. Crews are currently assessing the slide and weather to see how to safely clear the mudflow.

Earlier reports show the debris is about 80 feet wide and up to five feet deep. There are no reports of any injuries. At this time, there is no estimated time of reopening.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area. CDOT saying that route is is CO 13 Rifle to Craig, east on US 40 to Steamboat over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling down CO 9 to Silverthorne. For those traveling westbound, they can access CO 82 Independence Pass as well. Commercial vehicles and recreational vehicles longer than 35 feet are not permitted on Independence Pass.

This is the second mudslide in two days in the same area. On Saturday I-70 is closed from Exit 133 in Dotsero to Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs. This latest mudslide happening less than 24 hours after both lanes reopened.