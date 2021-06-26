Mudslide causes I-70 to close in both directions

News

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A massive mudslide forced I-70 to close in both directions near Glenwood Springs on Saturday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that westbound I-70 is closed from Exit 133 in Dotsero to Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs. Eastbound lanes are closed from MP 109 to MP 87.

At this time there is no estimated time of when I-70 will reopen. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes. CDOT provided a map of those alternate routes.