New Details Emerge in the Killing of a Pueblo Woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department has arrested two men in connection with the alleged killing of a 33-year-old woman who was found dead in New Mexico on May 21.

According to a statement from PPD, charges are being filed against 52-year-old Roy Slagle and 54-year-old Sean Pearce for the homicide of 33-year-old Amber Deck (Winkenwerder). PPD says Slagle was arrested for first-degree murder and Pearce was arrested for accessory to first-degree murder.

According to the arrest affidavit, obtained by KRDO, Deck was last seen by family on May 19th, leaving a Quality Inn in Pueblo. It states that she was there with Roy Slagle, and left just moments after he did on the 19th.

Pueblo Police say Deck was found dead in Pecos, New Mexico on May 21st, but her identity wasn't known to New Mexico State Police. A day after she was found dead, Deck was reported missing out of Pueblo.

On June 23rd, New Mexico State Police brought Sean Pearce in for questioning after his fingerprint was found on a trash bag that was wrapped around Deck's deceased body on the streets of New Mexico.

During the questioning, Pearce revealed that Slagle and Deck got into an argument on May 20th at a South Pueblo residence. Pearce said, he "could hear the pair arguing about some stolen guns." During the argument, Pearce said he "heard one pop."

Pueblo Police said Slagle has "an extensive criminal record," including arrests for burglary, theft, aggravated robbery with intent to kill, felony assault, felony menacing, and escape.

The next day, Deck's body was found hours away in Pecos, New Mexico.

According to the affidavit, "through the execution of a search warrant, Detectives were able to corroborate details provided by Sean."