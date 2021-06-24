Skip to Content
today at 6:16 PM
Published 7:57 PM

MLB unveils All-Star Game uniforms and caps

All-Star Game
MLB
Courtesy of MLB

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The MLB released a look at the uniforms that players will be wearing for the All-Star Game at Coors Field in July.

The uniforms are Rockies-inspired jerseys. The National League will wear white uniforms and the American League will be in dark blue.

  • Courtesy of MLB
  • Courtesy of MLB

The jersey's will only be worn during the All-Star Game, not for the Homerun Derby the day before the game.

In addition to the shirts, players will be wearing hats that look like a Rockies hot with a star logo underneath the CR.

  • Courtesy of MLB
  • courtesy of MLB

Fans can buy a jersey for $400 and the hat is $42.

The All-Star Game happens Thursday, July 13 at Coors Field. For more information on the game, click here.

