MLB unveils All-Star Game uniforms and caps
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The MLB released a look at the uniforms that players will be wearing for the All-Star Game at Coors Field in July.
The uniforms are Rockies-inspired jerseys. The National League will wear white uniforms and the American League will be in dark blue.
The jersey's will only be worn during the All-Star Game, not for the Homerun Derby the day before the game.
In addition to the shirts, players will be wearing hats that look like a Rockies hot with a star logo underneath the CR.
Fans can buy a jersey for $400 and the hat is $42.
The All-Star Game happens Thursday, July 13 at Coors Field. For more information on the game, click here.
