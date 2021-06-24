MLB unveils All-Star Game uniforms and caps

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The MLB released a look at the uniforms that players will be wearing for the All-Star Game at Coors Field in July.

The uniforms are Rockies-inspired jerseys. The National League will wear white uniforms and the American League will be in dark blue.

Courtesy of MLB

Courtesy of MLB

The jersey's will only be worn during the All-Star Game, not for the Homerun Derby the day before the game.

In addition to the shirts, players will be wearing hats that look like a Rockies hot with a star logo underneath the CR.

Courtesy of MLB

courtesy of MLB

Fans can buy a jersey for $400 and the hat is $42.

The All-Star Game happens Thursday, July 13 at Coors Field. For more information on the game, click here.