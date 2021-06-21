Man in custody following fatal hit-and-run with motorcyclist

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man faces multiple charges following a deadly hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist.

Pueblo police say a car crashed into a motorcycle around 2:45 p.m. Sunday at Lake Avenue and Orman Avenue.

According to police, the driver of the car left the scene before officers respond. However, police say witnesses followed the driver and he was ultimately found and apprehended by officers near Routt Avenue and Madison Street.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. They later died from their injuries.

Police say the suspect, 28-year-old Jared Sandoval, was drunk when he hit the motorcyclist. Sandoval was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center and faces several charges, including Vehicular Homicide and DUI.

According to PPD, this crash marks the third fatal crash in the past month involving intoxicated drivers crashing into and killing motorcyclists.