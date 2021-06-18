Search underway for missing kayaker in western Colorado

News

ASPEN, Colo. - A search is underway for a kayaker who got caught in a treacherous section of the Crystal River in western Colorado.

The Aspen Times reports the man, a member of Mountain Rescue Aspen, was kayaking with a friend when he entered a section of the river called the “Meatgrinder” just before sunset Thursday.

He was pulled under the water and has not been seen since.

Pitkin County's sheriff says crews recovered the boat Friday afternoon but are still looking for the man, whose name has not been released.