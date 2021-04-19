One man arrested following fatal accident at Powers Boulevard intersection

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Friday, April 16, around 9:43 A.M., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive.

When they arrived on-scene, officers discovered one of the drivers was trapped inside their car. Members from the Colorado Springs Fire Department extracted him and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

On Monday the CSPD updated information about the crash.

According to CSPD, their investigation revealed a Pontiac Aztec tried to turn left from Powers Boulevard onto Aeroplaza Drive and was struck by a Toyota Celica. The driver of the Aztec, who police have now identified as 63-year-old Thomas Hearn of Colorado Springs, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

His front-seat passenger, 41-year-old Jeremiah R. Stephens of Colorado Springs, died on April 17, from the injuries he suffered in that crash.

Hearn was arrested and booked into jail on Vehicular Homicide charges, Vehicular Assault, DUI, and Careless Driving. at this time, no other information is available.