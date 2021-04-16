Crash blocks traffic at Powers Boulevard intersection

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At least one person was trapped in a vehicle after a serious accident that happened in east Colorado Springs Friday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported the crash happened near Aeroplaza Drive and Powers Boulevard. It's not yet clear what led to the crash, but slippery conditions after Thursday's snowstorm have resulted in numerous crashes across Colorado Springs.

CSFD urged people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.