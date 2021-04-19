Accident closes all southbound I-25 lanes at Gardens of the Gods

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash at I-25 and Filmore completely blocked all southbound lanes Monday afternoon.

According to Colorado Springs police, the accident blocked the road just before 12 p.m.

CDOT reports the crash is between Exit 146, Garden of the Gods Road, and Exit 145, Fillmore Street. All lanes are closed at Garden of the Gods road

I-25 SB: Crash between Exit 146 - Garden of the Gods Road and Exit 145 - CO 38; Fillmore Street. All lanes are closed at Garden of the Gods road, expect delays. Use alternate route. https://t.co/FcnftQI4oa — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 19, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information comes in.