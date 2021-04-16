Dr. Moma sets press conference for Monday to address allegations

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The owner of Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic announced Friday evening a press conference is set for Monday at 3 p.m. to address the allegations regarding the mishandling of thousands of vaccines.

Someone affiliated with the clinic posted a statement in the Dr Moma COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients Facebook page saying the press conference will cover the allegations and findings.

The press conference is Monday 3 pm. We will detail all facts pertaining to the allegations and findings. Here are some basic facts about the allegations that will be discussed during the conference. Main allegationIrregularities in storage and handling. When the clinic was asked to be shut down, no CDPHE had seen or requested to see my storage, refrigerator, temperature log, or anything of that nature since the onset of the vaccination. Favor Sylvie, Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic

The statement goes on to say the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment did not raise any concern to staff about the storage or handling nor did they ask how long the vaccines were out.

Earlier Friday, A new report obtained by 13 Investigates outlines some of the issues that patients had previously reported at Dr. Moma's. The clinic made headlines after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced that more than 7,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at Dr. Moma's had to be thrown away because of improper procedures

Images released in the report show a desk with several silver trays "loaded with filled syringes in a pile, and a bowl with vaccine in it," according to the notes.