7 Dr. Moma patients sit down with 13 Investigates after COVID-19 vaccines are deemed ‘invalid’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday, seven patients that received their first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Center sat down with 13 Investigates to discuss their experience at the clinic. Calling the now shut-down clinic, crowded, sketchy, and unorganized.

"I think a lot of us had reservations before we went in," said Becca Turnowski, a Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Patient. "We just decided if we found it through the county and the Department of Health. We just assumed it had been properly vetted."

Several patients told 13 Investigates they noticed many issues inside the clinic. Mainly a disregard for social distancing policies, long lines, and scheduling issues. Patients also told 13 Investigates they saw piles of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sitting out at room temperature.

"There is just a whole bunch of unlabeled syringes sitting on a tray they are pulling from and somebody just comes in with a box and dumps more on top," said Kim Aronstam, another Dr. Moma patient who spoke with 13 Investigates on Tuesday. "There is no way of knowing what's what. I thought 'Oh no this is too sketchy I'm out,' and that's right when they stuck me."

"(After seeing) all the red flags I made sure (Dr. Moma Health and Wellness) was on a government website," said Bryn Gelaro, a Dr. Moma patient that drove down from Denver to get her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "I kept telling myself there is no way with the way these are being monitored, distributed, and regulated that somebody wouldn't have checked to make sure this wasn't an okay situation."

However, in an email on Tuesday, The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) informed Dr. Moma patients the clinic 'has paused administration of COVID-19 vaccines at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic in El Paso County as a result of irregularities in vaccine storage and handling.'

"CDPHE is working to determine whether the provider has records to show that storage protocols have been consistently adhered to, or if this was an isolated incident," said the CDPHE in the email to patients.

CDPHE informed Dr. Moma patients their vaccines were invalid, and would need to restart the vaccination process:

The CDPHE recommends the following:

- Those who received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine should receive two additional doses according to the time frames below:

- Additional dose of Pfizer 21 days after your initial invalid Pfizer dose was received at Dr. Moma

- Final dose of Pfizer 21 days following that dose

Those who received one dose of the Moderna vaccine should receive two additional doses according to the time frames below:

-Additional dose of Moderna 28 days after your initial invalid Moderna dose was received at Dr. Moma

-Final dose of Moderna 28 days following that dose

For anyone unsure of which vaccine they received at the clinic, they're advised to receive two additional doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:

-Additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days after your initial invalid mRNA dose received at Dr. Moma

-Final dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days following that dose

However, some of the patients that spoke with 13 Investigates said they've been receiving conflicting information from their health care providers.

"I called my doctor who said, 'do not start over,' and now I'm getting an email from the health department on Tuesday night saying you should start over?" asked Bridget Rogers. "What am I supposed to be doing right now?"

"We scheduled with Kaiser Permanente and I called today to talk to the nurse and she said you should just start revaccinating now," said Sally Clark. "I said that's not what the CDPHE said. She said they hadn't received any guidance on what they are supposed to do."

UCHealth and Centura Health told 13 Investigates they will provide vaccinations to those patients who received initial doses at the Dr. Moma Clinic per state guidance.