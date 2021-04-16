Air Force Academy renaming building after distinguished Airman and first African American to pilot a spacecraft

News

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Air Force Academy is renaming a building after a graduate and distinguished Airman and NASA astronaut.

The AFA is renaming the Consolidated Education and Training Facility after Distinguished Graduate Col. (retired) Frederick Gregory, Class of 1964

The CETF houses the Dean of Faculty's Astronautical Engineering and Civil Engineering laboratories, as well as the Departments of Chemistry and Biology.

Gregory flew 550 combat rescue missions in Vietnam and earned competitive selection in the first class of Space Shuttle Astronauts. During his career, he flew 6,976 hours in more than 50 aircraft.

Gregory was also the first African-American to pilot a spacecraft. He accrued 455 hours in space and later served as NASA's Deputy and Acting Administrator.

“Gregory Hall will serve as an inspiration to cadets for generations to come,” said Academy Superintendent Lt Gen Richard Clark. “Col. Gregory excelled in academics, in the air, and in space. He epitomizes the Academy’s heritage and also it's future as the Academy of the Space Force.”

Renaming CETF was approved earlier this year by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.