CDPHE investigating COVID-19 vaccine storage concerns at El Paso County clinic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Health alerted the Joint Vaccine Task Force after an inspection discovered a vaccine clinic didn't comply with storage rules.

Friday, the state paused vaccine distribution at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic.

According to the CDPHE, 3,150 doses were confiscated, and another 150 were tossed out.

Thousands of appointments and to be canceled, and for those who did get the shot at that clinic, they might have to re-initiate their vaccine series.

Those people are now waiting to hear back from the state on what to do.

Now the CDPHE is working to determine whether this was an isolated incident or not.

KRDO reached out to the clinic for comment and has yet to respond.