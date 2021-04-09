Pueblo man accused of beating girlfriend to death set to take plea deal

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pueblo County District Attorney's Office, 36-year-old Nathan Turner is set to take a plea deal in connection to the death of his girlfriend, 33-year-old Nicole Stephenson.

District Attorney Jeff Chostner tells KRDO Turner will plead guilty to kidnapping and manslaughter charges. Chostner says the max sentence the judge could impose would be 18 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

On Jan. 27 2020, Pueblo Police officers responded to the 2200 block of Norwich Avenue for a potentially deceased female. Upon arrival, officers located a woman, Nicole Stephenson, bleeding and bruised throughout her body, according to court documents.

Nicole Stephenson is a mother of two. She passed away in February of 2020.

Stephenson was treated for weeks at local hospitals but passed away three weeks later from her injuries.

Turner was originally charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and a number of other charges.

On Friday, dozens came out to the Dennis Maes Judicial Building to protest a potential plea deal.

"This is not justice," said Jammie Sussex-Halstead, Stephenson's cousin. "In five different instances over three years, (Turner) has treated my cousin this way."

The incident in January 2020 was not the first violent encounter between Turner and Stephenson.

Turner was on a deferred sentence for an Obstruction of Telephone Service charge filed in 2018, and there was a finding of domestic violence in the case. He was also on a deferred sentence for a 2018 kidnapping charge, and there was a domestic violence factual basis in that case as well. Both of those cases involved Nicole Stephenson.

Then in November 2019, Turner was accused and arrested for allegedly assaulting, kidnapping, and intimidating Stephenson.

Protesters outside the judicial building in Pueblo on Friday believe a plea deal is not providing justice for Nicole or her family.

"I never believed the District Attorney wanted justice for my cousin," said Sussex-Halstead. "Nathan's family is very wealthy and my family is Hispanic. I know people don't want to talk about race, but race and class [are] definitely playing in on this one."

A sentencing hearing for Turner is currently scheduled for May 3rd.