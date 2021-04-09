Centura Health to stop offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine at three mass drive-thru clinics

News

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health announces they will not be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at their three drive-up mass vaccination sites this weekend.

In a press release, Centura sites a national shortage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Additionally, the health provider says they won't administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to adverse reactions at the community vaccination event at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday was taken into consideration.

However, Centura says they will continue administering the one-shot vaccine at their outpatient sites and at physician clinics.

Centura maintains that despite the bad reactions that happened Wednesday, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is both extremely safe and effective.

From now until further notice, the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be the only ones provided at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, and Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

At the time of this announcement, 24,400 patients were scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the drive-thru clinics between April 10th and 14th. Centura says those patients will keep their same appointment time and location and instead receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.



“Right now, our priority is to take care of our neighbors currently scheduled to ensure they are able to get vaccinated,” said Shauna Gulley, MD, Senior Vice President, and Chief Clinical Officer. “We appreciate your patience as we make this transition. We remain committed to vaccinating all residents in Colorado and western Kansas as soon as possible.”

If registered patients are unable to attend their appointment or need to re-schedule, they may call (855)-882-8065.