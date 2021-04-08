Adverse Johnson & Johnson vaccine reactions cancel clinic outside Denver

Local News

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health announced it had to pause the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Dick's Sporting Goods Park outside Denver after 11 people had adverse reactions on Wednesday. Two of those people had to be transported to the hospital.

Centura reported that more than 1,700 people got their shots at Wednesday's clinic before it was canceled, meaning the 11 who got sick only make up 0.62% of those who attended the clinic. The 640 patients who weren't able to get their shot will be rescheduled for Sunday, April 11.

"We followed our protocols and in an abundance of caution made the decision – in partnership with the state – to pause operations for the remainder of the day," Centura Health said in a statement.

The health group also hosted a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide more details.

CDPHE said in a statement that the patients experienced symptoms like nausea and dizziness. The state health department added that those who received the vaccine on the same day shouldn't be alarmed.

"The state has no reason to believe that people who were vaccinated today at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park should be concerned. Adverse reactions are typically immediate," CDPHE said.

KRDO is speaking with a doctor about the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the clinic's cancellation. We'll have answers for you tonight at 5:00 p.m.