Water main break at Woodmen Rd. in Falcon

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Both sides of Woodmen Road in Falcon are closed Thursday night following a water main break.

Officials say the road could be closed for a while.

The damage isn't as severe as the recent massive water main break on South Academy.

However, a KRDO crew at the scene found several areas of sagging pavement between Meridian and Highway 24.

A utility worker at the scene told us they were still evaluating exactly how much damage was done, and how to fix it.

For the time being, drivers are asked to avoid the area. No estimate yet on when it could reopen.