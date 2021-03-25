Colorado Springs Utilities preparing to reopen Academy and Maizeland after water main break

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The mess caused by a broken water main at Academy and Maizeland is cleaned up. Now, crews are getting ready to reopen the intersection.

Friday, March 19, a water main break around 2:30 p.m. caused a heavy flor of dark brown water, darkened by sediment under the street, to flood Academy, as well as nearby sidewalks.

Academy, March 19

Colorado Springs Utilities crews spent roughly a week repairing the water main break and cleaning up the remaining water.

At 2:46 p.m. on Thursday, CSU announced the intersection should be open by the end of the night.