El Paso County plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions ASAP despite case increase

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — Despite a trend of rising COVID-19 cases in El Paso County, commissioners are eager to reopen to full capacity.

El Paso County's current incidence rate on a seven-day average is 195. That means that on average, 195 people per 100,000 have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last seven days.

To move to the next level of looser restrictions under Colorado's color dial system, El Paso County would need an incidence rate of 36 to 100 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

But even if cases continue to trend upward, local governments are expected to gain control over COVID-19 restrictions by the end of next week.

Starting April 16th, Gov. Jared Polis said city and county officials will be able to decide how to handle COVID-19 restrictions.

"I would even encourage the governor to go faster if he were so inclined," said El Paso County Commission Chair Stan VanderWerf.

In somewhat of a contradictory move, Polis has since extended the statewide mask mandate through the end of April.

"We would not impose any additional restrictions," said VanderWerf. "So if the governor were to release the mask mandate, we would not reimpose that here locally. But again, that’s based on the statistics that we have."

