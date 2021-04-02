Colorado’s mask mandate to be extended through April

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that the state's mask mandate won't be expiring this weekend. The statewide mask order will be extended for 30 days on Saturday.

However, there will also be a transition plan for counties with low transmission rates of COVID-19 to loosen restrictions. According to the new executive order, counties in Level Green levels of transmission can lift or modify mask requirements. Level Green requires an incidence rate of 35 or fewer per 100,000 residents.

Under the new order, there are 31 counties in Colorado that can modify their mask restrictions. El Paso County is currently in Level Yellow.

The mask mandate is set to expire on May 2. It could be renewed again before then.