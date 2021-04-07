Colorado College has hired a new head hockey coach

News

Colorado College Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine has named Kris Mayotte the 15th head coach in the history of the school’s hockey program.

Mayotte brings a wealth of success as one of the top assistant coaches and recruiters in the nation to Colorado College. Throughout his 10 years as a Division I assistant and associate head coach, he helped his teams to an NCAA National Championship in 2015, two Frozen Fours and seven NCAA Tournament appearances. In addition, Mayotte won a pair of gold medals and a bronze in three stints as an assistant coach with Team USA at the World Junior Championships.

Mayotte, who spent the last two seasons at the University of Michigan with head coach Mel Pearson after five years under Nate Leaman at Providence College, has recruited six All-Americans and prepared several of his players for the National Hockey League.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kris to the Tiger family,” Irvine said. “Kris is the right leader at the right time for the Colorado College hockey program. I learned quickly why he was known as a rising star. He is a winner, a relentless recruiter and an exceptional leader. Kris is a liberal arts graduate who understands combining academic and athletic excellence. He is positioned to be an outstanding head coach as we plan to move the program forward and open the doors of Robson Arena.”

This past season, Michigan ranked No. 3 in the nation allowing just 1.96 goals per game and ninth scoring 3.5 goals per contest. The Wolverines completed the 2019-20 campaign ranked seventh in the nation allowing just 2.00 goals per game, while netminder Strauss Mann was named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and a finalist for the Mike Richter Award.

Some of Mayotte’s main responsibilities upon his arrival in Ann Arbor were goaltending and the penalty kill. In his first season with the Wolverines, they tied for third in the country in save percentage and 15th in penalty-kill percentage.



Earlier this year, Mayotte served as an assistant coach under Leaman on the gold-medal winning U.S. National Junior Team at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship in Canada. Mayotte also helped the U.S. win gold in 2017 and bronze in 2018.

“I am honored and humbled to become the next head coach at Colorado College and continue the historic tradition of Tiger Hockey,” Mayotte said. “I am energized by all that CC has to offer and the vision for the program and look forward to being a visible leader on the campus and in the community. The addition of Robson Arena is a game changer and we have all of the pieces in place to build a championship program. I look forward to continuing the high standard of excellence, on and off the ice, at Colorado College.”

From 2014-19, Mayotte spent five seasons with Leaman at Providence College and was elevated to associate head coach in 2017. A member of the 2015 NCAA National Championship coaching staff, Mayotte led the Friar goaltenders as well as the penalty-kill unit, while handling all aspects of many nationally-ranked recruiting classes. Providence earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament each of his five years at the school.



Under his guidance, Friar goaltenders and penalty-kill units ranked among the nation's best each of his last three seasons. In ’18-19, the Friars finished tied for sixth in the nation for fewest goals against per game (2.00) while its penalty-kill unit ranked fourth (87 percent).



Mayotte spent two seasons (2012-13 and 2013-14) as an assistant coach at St. Lawrence University under head coach Greg Carvel, serving as the primary recruiter and working with the goaltenders and penalty-kill unit during his time with the Saints. He also was a volunteer assistant coach at Cornell University under Mike Schafer (2011-12).



As a collegian, Mayotte was Union College's starting goaltender from 2002-06. His final three seasons coincided with the first three seasons of Leaman's tenure as Union’s head coach. Mayotte finished his college career with 116 games played and a 2.69 goals-against average while earning ECAC Hockey All-Rookie Team (2003) and ECAC Second All-Star Team (2006) honors.

After graduation, Mayotte spent four seasons playing professionally, which included American Hockey League stints with Lowell, Hershey, Bridgeport and Adirondack. He also played in the East Coast Hockey League for San Diego, Fresno and Johnstown and in the Central Hockey League for Arizona.



Mayotte and his wife, Juli, are natives of Pittsburgh, Pa.