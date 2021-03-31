Reservations required at Maroon Bells scenic area

News

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second year in a row, reservations will be required to get to Colorado's Maroon Bells scenic area.

Reservations are required for both drivers and those taking the Roaring Fork bus.

Parking reservations are required for the entire season, starting when the road to Maroon Bells opens in May. The exact opening date depends on snow conditions along Maroon Creek Road.

The Roaring Fork bus runs from June through October, with a shuttle heading out every 15 minutes between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Reservations are available beginning April 12th. Click here for more information.