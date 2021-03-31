Alamosa County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing San Luis Valley woman

News

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Alamosa County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman they say has been missing for five days.

Jacqueline Christine Stephens, 52, was last seen on March 26, in Alamosa. She also goes by Jacqueline Bircher.

The Sheriff's office describes her as 5'03", 165 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair.

She was last seen leaving work near 17th and Ross in Alamosa, however, deputies say she lives in Hooper in the San Luis Valley.

According to the Sheriff's office, she could be traveling in a White Ford Flex with the license plate VCQ918.

If you see Jacqueline, you're asked to contact the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office at (719) 589-5807.