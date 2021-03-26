Boulder Police confirm suspect legally bought gun used in Kings Soopers shooting

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a press conference Friday morning, the Boulder Police Department and the Boulder County District Attorney’ confirmed the man accused of killing ten people in a Kings Soopers bought the gun used legally.

According to BPD, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa legally purchased AR-556 pistol in from an Arvada gun shop. Police say that was the gun used during Monday's attack.

During the press conference, police also said the suspect had a 9 mm handgun with him, however, they do not think that was used during the shooting.

When asked about how to prevent these kinds of incidents when the guns are purchased legally, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said while he supports reducing gun violence, his focus right now is on this specific case and the victims.

"I've spoken loud and clear over the years since becoming district attorney about the need for us to reduce gun violence in Colorado and throughout the United States. At this point in time, those discussions and real action needs to continue, I'm going to remain very focused on this case," said Dougherty.

9News reached out to the store in Arvada where the suspect bought the gun from.

The owner of Eagles Nest Armory told 9News the suspect had passed a background check before buying the weapon.

We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind. Ensuring every sale that occurs at our shop is lawful, has always been and will always remain the highest priority for our business. Regarding the firearm in question, a background check of the purchaser was conducted as required by Colorado law and approval for the sale was provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation continues. John Mark Eagleton, owner of Eagles Nest Armory

Already Colorado Democrats are discussing gun legislation that is expected to be introduced this year.