State lawmakers discuss gun-reform legislation expected to be introduced this session following Boulder shooting

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado's latest mass shooting ended the lives of ten people in Boulder. Now, Colorado Democrats are already discussing gun legislation that is expected to be introduced this year.

“We’re talking about a manner of days and weeks,” says Democratic Senator Steve Fenberg who represents Boulder County. “People are angry and they are asking why this had to happen and the answer is it didn’t have to happen.”

At this time, the State legislature has not introduced any new bills regarding gun legislation, but Senator Fenberg says it will happen, “This can’t wait until next session in my opinion.”

There have been several talks of implementing a so-called, "assault-style weapons ban", which Fenberg says he agrees with. “In Colorado, I do support an assault weapons ban,” Fenberg says.

The suspected shooter, identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, opened fire at a Boulder King Soopers. Authorities saying he used a Ruger AR-556 pistol to commit the mass shooting. A firearm many classify as an assault weapon.

However, at this time Fenberg can't say for sure if Democrats will introduce a bill banning that type of weapon in Colorado, but adds it's not off the table and they are looking at a variety of topics.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I know exactly what the answer is and what the solution is and how we can end gun violence overnight," Fenberg says. "Nobody has that answer that shouldn’t keep us from having a difficult conversation.”

Even though nothing solid has been brought forward, Colorado Republicans and pro-gun advocates are already saying an assault weapons ban is not the solution. Republican Senator Paul Lundeen, who represents El Paso County, says his party's solution is to focus on mental health. "We need to address the problem," Lundeen says. "It’s not about things, it’s about broken people, struggling people.”

Lundeen says Colorado spends $1.4 billion on mental health efforts and the state needs to be more effective on how to use that money. “Republicans and Democrats need to work together to improve the mental health of our community," Lundeen says.

"I whole heartedly agree we need to do infinitely more when it comes to mental health," Fenberg says but adds, “That’s not going to solve the problem alone.”