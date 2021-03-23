How to help victims of the Boulder shooting

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Coloradans and people across the country are coming together to help those affected by the Boulder grocery store shooting.

Monday, ten people died after a gunman opened fire at a southside King Soopers in Boulder. One of the victims was a Boulder police officer.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management is currently accepting donations through the following organizations:

The Colorado State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police is also taking donations to directly help the family of Officer Eric Talley. Contributions can be made here.

For more information on how to help the Boulder community, click here.